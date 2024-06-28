Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of ₹267.7, a close price of ₹267.75, a high of ₹268.05, and a low of ₹263.55. The market capitalization was ₹336,648.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95, and the 52-week low was ₹155.85. The BSE volume for the day was 517,307 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 15.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 517 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹268.05 & ₹263.55 yesterday to end at ₹267.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.