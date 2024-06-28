Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 267.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC had an open price of 267.7, a close price of 267.75, a high of 268.05, and a low of 263.55. The market capitalization was 336,648.29 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95, and the 52-week low was 155.85. The BSE volume for the day was 517,307 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 308.5, 15.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold5565
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
28 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20632 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 517 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹267.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 268.05 & 263.55 yesterday to end at 267.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

