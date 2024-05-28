Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.98 %. The stock closed at 283.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 284.3 and closed at 283.2. The stock reached a high of 284.3 and a low of 275.7 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stood at 349,228.55 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 292.95 and the 52-week low is 150.7. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 469,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.2Support 1274.6
Resistance 2288.05Support 2270.85
Resistance 3291.8Support 3266.0
28 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 4.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold6555
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14313 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.

28 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹283.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.3 & 275.7 yesterday to end at 283.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.