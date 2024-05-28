Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹284.3 and closed at ₹283.2. The stock reached a high of ₹284.3 and a low of ₹275.7 during the trading session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹349,228.55 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹292.95 and the 52-week low is ₹150.7. On the BSE, the stock saw a trading volume of 469,678 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.2
|Support 1
|274.6
|Resistance 2
|288.05
|Support 2
|270.85
|Resistance 3
|291.8
|Support 3
|266.0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 4.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.3 & ₹275.7 yesterday to end at ₹283.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend