Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 282.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 283.35 and closed at 282.05. The stock reached a high of 286 and a low of 282.2. The market capitalization stood at 355,833.2 crore. The 52-week high was 292.45 and the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 697,511 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24803 k

The trading volume yesterday was 61.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹282.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 286 & 282.2 yesterday to end at 282.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

