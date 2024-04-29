Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹283.35 and closed at ₹282.05. The stock reached a high of ₹286 and a low of ₹282.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹355,833.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.45 and the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 697,511 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 61.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹286 & ₹282.2 yesterday to end at ₹282.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
