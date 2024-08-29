Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 328.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 329 and closed slightly lower at 328.8. The stock hit a high of 330 and a low of 324.6. ONGC's market capitalization stands at 412,255.75 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 344.6 and a low of 173.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 793,455 shares for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1329.8Support 1324.4
Resistance 2332.6Support 2321.8
Resistance 3335.2Support 3319.0
29 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 344.0, 4.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5556
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell0000
29 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26625 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 784 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹328.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 330 & 324.6 yesterday to end at 327.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.