Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 248.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.90 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 250.45 and closed slightly higher at 250.60. The stock reached a high of 252.30 and a low of 246.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 312,846.40 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range of 227 to 344.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 155,117 shares for the day, indicating active market interest.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:36:46 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹249.90, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹248.95

Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 249.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 246.73 and 252.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 246.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 252.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:17:13 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ongc has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at 247.75. Over the past year, Ongc shares have declined by 1.51%, also reaching 247.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available until October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.44%
3 Months-0.63%
6 Months-25.07%
YTD3.94%
1 Year-1.51%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50:19 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1252.23Support 1246.73
Resistance 2255.02Support 2244.02
Resistance 3257.73Support 3241.23
29 Jan 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 25.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151212
    Buy3354
    Hold4445
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:16:06 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17444 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02:56 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹250.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 252.30 & 246.80 yesterday to end at 250.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

