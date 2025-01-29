Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹250.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹250.60. The stock reached a high of ₹252.30 and a low of ₹246.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹312,846.40 crore, ONGC's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range of ₹227 to ₹344.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 155,117 shares for the day, indicating active market interest.
Ongc Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹249.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹246.73 and ₹252.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹246.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 252.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ongc has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹247.75. Over the past year, Ongc shares have declined by 1.51%, also reaching ₹247.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available until October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.44%
|3 Months
|-0.63%
|6 Months
|-25.07%
|YTD
|3.94%
|1 Year
|-1.51%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|252.23
|Support 1
|246.73
|Resistance 2
|255.02
|Support 2
|244.02
|Resistance 3
|257.73
|Support 3
|241.23
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 25.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.30 & ₹246.80 yesterday to end at ₹250.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend