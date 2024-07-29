Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 29 Jul 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 335.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 337 and closed at 335.75. The high for the day was 338.55 and the low was 330. The market capitalization stood at 416,721.78 crore. The 52-week high was 338.55 and the low was 168.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,330,602 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 317.5, 4.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5555
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
29 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31456 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1330 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹335.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 338.55 & 330 yesterday to end at 331.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

