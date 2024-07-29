Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹337 and closed at ₹335.75. The high for the day was ₹338.55 and the low was ₹330. The market capitalization stood at ₹416,721.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹338.55 and the low was ₹168.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1,330,602 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹317.5, 4.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1330 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.55 & ₹330 yesterday to end at ₹331.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend