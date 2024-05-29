Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹280.6, closed at ₹277.6, with a high of ₹280.6 and a low of ₹273.2. The market capitalization was ₹345,139.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹292.95 and the 52-week low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 292,910 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.83
|Support 1
|271.43
|Resistance 2
|283.42
|Support 2
|268.62
|Resistance 3
|286.23
|Support 3
|264.03
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹280.6 & ₹273.2 yesterday to end at ₹277.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.