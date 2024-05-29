Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 277.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at 280.6, closed at 277.6, with a high of 280.6 and a low of 273.2. The market capitalization was 345,139.96 crore. The 52-week high was 292.95 and the 52-week low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 292,910 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.83Support 1271.43
Resistance 2283.42Support 2268.62
Resistance 3286.23Support 3264.03
29 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold6555
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14313 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 469 k.

29 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹277.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 280.6 & 273.2 yesterday to end at 277.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.