Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 282.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's 283.3

40 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 283.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 284.3, closing at 282.85. The stock reached a high of 285.2 and a low of 282.1. The market capitalization stood at 356,336.41 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.45, while the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 297,198 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST Ongc share price Live : Shareholding information

Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35 PM IST Ongc share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Ongc's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12% and its return on investment was 7.32%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:01 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Ongc has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of 6403331.00 cr, which is -6.50% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. Predictions suggest a -27.40% revenue growth and -20.65% profit growth for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 2.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's stock price dropped by 0.16% to reach 282.85, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India are declining, whereas Reliance Industries and Petronet LNG are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2931.150.650.023024.82200.061983125.69
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation282.85-0.45-0.16292.45150.7355833.2
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation495.2-10.45-2.07594.45239.2570246.51
Oil India620.3-0.95-0.15669.05240.6567265.65
Petronet LNG310.555.451.79318.6191.6546582.5
30 Apr 2024, 05:34 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 281.75 and a high of 286.25 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:31 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.56%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.98%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for ONGC indicates a potential weakening of the bearish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc closed today at ₹282.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹283.3

Ongc share price closed the day at 282.85 - a 0.16% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 285.42 , 288.08 , 289.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 280.92 , 279.08 , 276.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:30 PM IST Ongc Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15 PM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹283.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹283.3

Ongc share price is at 283.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 281.83 and 284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days277.78
10 Days274.55
20 Days271.07
50 Days270.19
100 Days243.37
300 Days212.30
30 Apr 2024, 02:45 PM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -1.48% lower than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 2 PM is 1.48% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 283.3, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33 PM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 285.87 and 284.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 284.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.12Support 1284.12
Resistance 2285.68Support 2283.68
Resistance 3286.12Support 3283.12
30 Apr 2024, 02:15 PM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 2.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

30 Apr 2024, 02:07 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹284.65, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹283.3

Ongc share price is at 284.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 281.83 and 284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:45 PM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 0.25% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded by 1 PM is 0.25% higher than yesterday, with the price at 285, showing a 0.6% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:37 PM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 285.97 and 284.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 284.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.87Support 1284.17
Resistance 2286.73Support 2283.33
Resistance 3287.57Support 3282.47
30 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST Ongc share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.48%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ongc indicate a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, potentially leading to a price peak or a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a high of 286.25 and a low of 282.9 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.75% lower than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM is 3.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 285.5, down by 0.78%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33 PM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc reached a peak of 285.7 and a low of 284.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 285.0 and 285.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.97Support 1284.67
Resistance 2286.48Support 2283.88
Resistance 3287.27Support 3283.37
30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days277.78
10 Days274.55
20 Days271.07
50 Days270.19
100 Days243.37
300 Days212.30
30 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹285.05, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹283.3

The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of 284.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 286.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 286.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:48 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.27% lower than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded until 11 AM is 4.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 285.2, down by 0.67%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 285.9 and 282.55 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 282.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.0Support 1283.65
Resistance 2285.6Support 2282.9
Resistance 3286.35Support 3282.3
30 Apr 2024, 11:24 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹284.5, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹283.3

Ongc share price is at 284.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 281.83 and 284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 0.41% to reach 284.45, following a similar upward trend seen in its industry peers like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.43% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2957.3526.850.923024.82200.062000851.81
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation284.451.150.41292.45150.7357846.04
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation508.52.850.56594.45239.2572133.18
Oil India629.07.751.25669.05240.6568209.09
Petronet LNG314.859.753.2318.6191.6547227.5
30 Apr 2024, 10:47 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.28% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 2.28% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 284.55, showing a decrease of 0.44%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 286.25 & a low of 282.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.9Support 1282.55
Resistance 2287.75Support 2281.05
Resistance 3289.25Support 3279.2
30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 1.04% to reach 286.25, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.29% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2950.019.50.673024.82200.061995879.02
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation286.252.951.04292.45150.7360110.49
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation514.558.91.76594.45239.2572991.41
Oil India635.714.452.33669.05240.6568935.64
Petronet LNG314.08.92.92318.6191.6547100.0
30 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ONGC indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹283.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹283.3

Ongc share price is at 283.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 281.83 and 284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at 283.45. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 78.17% to 283.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.31%
3 Months8.06%
6 Months50.0%
YTD38.11%
1 Year78.17%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1284.93Support 1281.83
Resistance 2286.62Support 2280.42
Resistance 3288.03Support 3278.73
30 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 2.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

30 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25108 k

The trading volume yesterday was 63.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹282.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 285.2 & 282.1 yesterday to end at 282.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

