Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 282.85, down -0.16% from yesterday's 283.3

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹284.3, closing at ₹282.85. The stock reached a high of ₹285.2 and a low of ₹282.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹356,336.41 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.45, while the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 297,198 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc has a 11.06% MF holding & 8.88% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.67% in december to 11.06% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 9.20% in december to 8.88% in march quarter.
Ongc's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 13.12% and its return on investment was 7.32%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.70% and 15.36% respectively.
Ongc has shown an EPS growth of 48.59% and a revenue growth of 17.24% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company had a revenue of 6403331.00 cr, which is -6.50% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. Predictions suggest a -27.40% revenue growth and -20.65% profit growth for the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 2.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Today, ONGC's stock price dropped by 0.16% to reach ₹282.85, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Oil India are declining, whereas Reliance Industries and Petronet LNG are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2931.15
|0.65
|0.02
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1983125.69
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|282.85
|-0.45
|-0.16
|292.45
|150.7
|355833.2
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|495.2
|-10.45
|-2.07
|594.45
|239.25
|70246.51
|Oil India
|620.3
|-0.95
|-0.15
|669.05
|240.65
|67265.65
|Petronet LNG
|310.55
|5.45
|1.79
|318.6
|191.65
|46582.5
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹281.75 and a high of ₹286.25 on the current day.
A decrease in futures price and open interest for ONGC indicates a potential weakening of the bearish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.
Ongc share price closed the day at ₹282.85 - a 0.16% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 285.42 , 288.08 , 289.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 280.92 , 279.08 , 276.42.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc share price is at ₹283.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹281.83 and ₹284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|277.78
|10 Days
|274.55
|20 Days
|271.07
|50 Days
|270.19
|100 Days
|243.37
|300 Days
|212.30
The volume of ONGC traded by 2 PM is 1.48% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹283.3, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 285.87 and 284.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 284.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.12
|Support 1
|284.12
|Resistance 2
|285.68
|Support 2
|283.68
|Resistance 3
|286.12
|Support 3
|283.12
Ongc share price is at ₹284.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹281.83 and ₹284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of ONGC traded by 1 PM is 0.25% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹285, showing a 0.6% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 285.97 and 284.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 284.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.87
|Support 1
|284.17
|Resistance 2
|286.73
|Support 2
|283.33
|Resistance 3
|287.57
|Support 3
|282.47
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Ongc indicate a potential weakening of the current bullish trend, potentially leading to a price peak or a reversal in the near future.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a high of ₹286.25 and a low of ₹282.9 on the current day.
The volume of ONGC traded until 12 AM is 3.75% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹285.5, down by 0.78%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc reached a peak of 285.7 and a low of 284.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 285.0 and 285.6, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to think about implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.97
|Support 1
|284.67
|Resistance 2
|286.48
|Support 2
|283.88
|Resistance 3
|287.27
|Support 3
|283.37
The current market price of Ongc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹284.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹286.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹286.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of ONGC traded until 11 AM is 4.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹285.2, down by 0.67%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 285.9 and 282.55 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 282.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 285.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.0
|Support 1
|283.65
|Resistance 2
|285.6
|Support 2
|282.9
|Resistance 3
|286.35
|Support 3
|282.3
Ongc share price is at ₹284.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹281.83 and ₹284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 0.41% to reach ₹284.45, following a similar upward trend seen in its industry peers like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.43% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2957.35
|26.85
|0.92
|3024.8
|2200.06
|2000851.81
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|284.45
|1.15
|0.41
|292.45
|150.7
|357846.04
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|508.5
|2.85
|0.56
|594.45
|239.25
|72133.18
|Oil India
|629.0
|7.75
|1.25
|669.05
|240.65
|68209.09
|Petronet LNG
|314.85
|9.75
|3.2
|318.6
|191.65
|47227.5
The trading volume of ONGC until 10 AM is 2.28% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹284.55, showing a decrease of 0.44%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ongc touched a high of 286.25 & a low of 282.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.9
|Support 1
|282.55
|Resistance 2
|287.75
|Support 2
|281.05
|Resistance 3
|289.25
|Support 3
|279.2
Today, ONGC's stock price increased by 1.04% to reach ₹286.25, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, and Petronet LNG. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.29% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2950.0
|19.5
|0.67
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1995879.02
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|286.25
|2.95
|1.04
|292.45
|150.7
|360110.49
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|514.55
|8.9
|1.76
|594.45
|239.25
|72991.41
|Oil India
|635.7
|14.45
|2.33
|669.05
|240.65
|68935.64
|Petronet LNG
|314.0
|8.9
|2.92
|318.6
|191.65
|47100.0
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for ONGC indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ongc share price is at ₹283.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹281.83 and ₹284.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹281.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 284.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of ONGC shares has increased by 0.05% and is currently trading at ₹283.45. Over the past year, ONGC shares have surged by 78.17% to ₹283.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.31%
|3 Months
|8.06%
|6 Months
|50.0%
|YTD
|38.11%
|1 Year
|78.17%
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|284.93
|Support 1
|281.83
|Resistance 2
|286.62
|Support 2
|280.42
|Resistance 3
|288.03
|Support 3
|278.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 2.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 63.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 297 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹285.2 & ₹282.1 yesterday to end at ₹282.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
