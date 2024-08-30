Ongc Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹327.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹327.7. The stock reached a high of ₹330.05 and a low of ₹324.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹414,583.1 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹173.1. The BSE volume for the day was 371,667 shares.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|329.8
|Support 1
|324.4
|Resistance 2
|332.6
|Support 2
|321.8
|Resistance 3
|335.2
|Support 3
|319.0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹344.0, 4.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 784 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹330.05 & ₹324.95 yesterday to end at ₹329.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend