Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 240 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's shares opened at 240.6 and closed at 240, with a high of 241.05 and a low of 236.3. The company's market capitalization stands at 298,026.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC reached a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 203.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 230,292 shares, indicating moderate activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1239.93Support 1235.18
Resistance 2242.87Support 2233.37
Resistance 3244.68Support 3230.43
30 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 33.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9891 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹240 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 241.05 & 236.3 yesterday to end at 236.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.