Ongc Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's shares opened at ₹240.6 and closed at ₹240, with a high of ₹241.05 and a low of ₹236.3. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹298,026.8 crore. Over the past year, ONGC reached a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.55. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 230,292 shares, indicating moderate activity.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|239.93
|Support 1
|235.18
|Resistance 2
|242.87
|Support 2
|233.37
|Resistance 3
|244.68
|Support 3
|230.43
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 33.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 230 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.05 & ₹236.3 yesterday to end at ₹236.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend