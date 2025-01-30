Ongc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at ₹248.95, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹252 and a low of ₹247.05, reflecting slight fluctuations in price. With a market capitalization of ₹316,268.20 crore, ONGC continues to show resilience, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and low of ₹227. The BSE volume for the day stood at 289,772 shares.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 25.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹252 & ₹247.05 yesterday to end at ₹251.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend