Ongc Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 248.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at 248.95, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 252 and a low of 247.05, reflecting slight fluctuations in price. With a market capitalization of 316,268.20 crore, ONGC continues to show resilience, especially considering its 52-week high of 344.60 and low of 227. The BSE volume for the day stood at 289,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 25.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151212
    Buy3354
    Hold4445
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
30 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17258 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹248.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 252 & 247.05 yesterday to end at 251.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

