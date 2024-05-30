Ongc Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹274, with a high of ₹274 and a low of ₹270.3. The closing price was ₹274.35. The market capitalization was ₹341,931.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a 52-week low of ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 421,038 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.6
|Support 1
|270.9
|Resistance 2
|276.15
|Support 2
|268.75
|Resistance 3
|278.3
|Support 3
|267.2
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 7.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274 & ₹270.3 yesterday to end at ₹274.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.