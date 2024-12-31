Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -2.2 %. The stock closed at 236.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 236.3 and closed slightly higher at 236.85, reaching a high of 237 and a low of 231.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 292,680.2 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of 344.6 and a low of 203.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 226,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹236.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 237 & 231.15 yesterday to end at 231.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

