Ongc Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹236.3 and closed slightly higher at ₹236.85, reaching a high of ₹237 and a low of ₹231.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹292,680.2 crore. Over the past year, ONGC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 226,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹236.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹237 & ₹231.15 yesterday to end at ₹231.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend