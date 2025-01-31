Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.70 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 252.35 and closed at 251.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 259.35 and a low of 251.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 322,960.90 crore, ONGC's shares traded at a volume of 248,089 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 344.60 and a low of 227.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Q3 results today: ONGC, Vedanta and PNB among 111 companies to declare earnings on January 31

https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-ongc-vedanta-and-pnb-are-among-111-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-31-11738288111096.html

31 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.52Support 1252.32
Resistance 2264.03Support 2247.63
Resistance 3268.72Support 3244.12
31 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 22.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151212
    Buy3354
    Hold4445
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16879 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹251.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 259.35 & 251.15 yesterday to end at 256.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

