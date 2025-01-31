Ongc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹252.35 and closed at ₹251.15, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹259.35 and a low of ₹251.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹322,960.90 crore, ONGC's shares traded at a volume of 248,089 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹227.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.52
|Support 1
|252.32
|Resistance 2
|264.03
|Support 2
|247.63
|Resistance 3
|268.72
|Support 3
|244.12
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 22.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|12
|12
|Buy
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 248 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹259.35 & ₹251.15 yesterday to end at ₹256.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend