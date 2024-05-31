Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 266.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 273.85, reached a high of 274.95, and a low of 265 before closing at 271.8. The market capitalization was 335201.54 crore with a 52-week high of 292.95 and a low of 150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 607952 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:45:48 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 9.09%

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:32:07 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc trading at ₹266.9, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹266.45

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at 266.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 263.28 and 273.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 263.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 273.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:16:24 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 267.35. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have gained 72.18% to reach 267.35. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.91%
3 Months-1.1%
6 Months36.8%
YTD30.07%
1 Year72.18%
31 May 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1273.23Support 1263.28
Resistance 2279.07Support 2259.17
Resistance 3283.18Support 3253.33
31 May 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 9.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141413
    Buy2222
    Hold6655
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:22:31 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14441 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 607 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05:04 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹271.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274.95 & 265 yesterday to end at 271.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

