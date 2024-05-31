Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹273.85, reached a high of ₹274.95, and a low of ₹265 before closing at ₹271.8. The market capitalization was ₹335201.54 crore with a 52-week high of ₹292.95 and a low of ₹150.7. The BSE volume for ONGC was 607952 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ongc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc share price is at ₹266.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹263.28 and ₹273.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹263.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 273.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹267.35. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have gained 72.18% to reach ₹267.35. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.91%
|3 Months
|-1.1%
|6 Months
|36.8%
|YTD
|30.07%
|1 Year
|72.18%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.23
|Support 1
|263.28
|Resistance 2
|279.07
|Support 2
|259.17
|Resistance 3
|283.18
|Support 3
|253.33
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 9.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 607 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.95 & ₹265 yesterday to end at ₹271.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.