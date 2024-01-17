Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 4912.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5005.5 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Oracle Financial Services was 4899.7, and the close price was 4912.15. The stock reached a high of 5017.65 and a low of 4829.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 43,365.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5111.2, while the 52-week low is 2987.4. The BSE volume for the day was 6203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 11:41 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 4889.9 as against previous close of 4930.65

Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 5013.35. The bid price is 5021.05, and the offer price is 5026.9. The offer quantity is 200, and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for the stock is 761400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range

Oracle Financial Services Software's stock had a low price of 4829.15 and a high price of 5073.8.

17 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹4912.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Oracle Financial Services (BSE) had a trading volume of 6203 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4912.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.