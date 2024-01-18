Hello User
Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 5087.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5596.1 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had an open price of 4899.7 and a close price of 4912.15. The stock reached a high of 5110.1 and a low of 4829.15. The market capitalization was 44074.94 crore. The 52-week high was 5111.2 and the 52-week low was 2987.4. The BSE volume for the day was 13769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹5596.1, up 10% from yesterday's ₹5087.4

Based on the current data, Oracle Financial Services stock has a price of 5596.1. The stock has seen a 10% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 508.7.

18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹4912.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Oracle Financial Services was 13,769 shares. The closing price of the stock was 4912.15.

