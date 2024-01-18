Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Soars on Strong Trading Day

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had an open price of ₹4899.7 and a close price of ₹4912.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5110.1 and a low of ₹4829.15. The market capitalization was ₹44074.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5111.2 and the 52-week low was ₹2987.4. The BSE volume for the day was 13769 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.