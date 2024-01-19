Hello User
Oracle Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 21.23 %. The stock closed at 5087.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6167.45 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Oracle Financial Services was 5596.1, while the close price was 5087.4. The stock reached a high of 6238 and a low of 5596.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 53435.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5111.2, while the 52-week low is 2987.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 122120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services had a BSE volume of 122,120 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5,087.4.

