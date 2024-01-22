Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Stock Plummets on Market News

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4 Persistent Systems 7933.2 71.9 0.91 7910.3 3907.7 60629.48 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 6684.0 -188.85 -2.75 7168.7 2987.4 57747.88 Tata Elxsi 8280.0 -22.45 -0.27 9191.1 5883.05 51564.89 Mphasis 2586.7 37.1 1.46 2788.35 1660.65 48733.44

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6891.1 as against previous close of 6891.05 Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6700.5. The bid price is 6710.0 and the offer price is 6728.9. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest is 878,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6684, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹6872.85 The current data for Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹6684, with a percent change of -2.75 and a net change of -188.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 188.85 points.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Oracle Financial Services Software stock is ₹6650, while the high price is ₹6979.9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Oracle Financial Services Top active call options for Oracle Financial Services at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹5800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹920.0 (-18.05%) & ₹551.0 (-41.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Oracle Financial Services at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹6000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹30.3 (-21.6%) & ₹1.25 (-72.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1383.45 -6.25 -0.45 1401.5 982.95 121731.4 Persistent Systems 7933.2 71.9 0.91 7910.3 3907.7 60629.48 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 6684.0 -188.85 -2.75 7168.7 2987.4 57747.88 Tata Elxsi 8280.0 -22.45 -0.27 9191.1 5883.05 51564.89 Mphasis 2586.7 37.1 1.46 2788.35 1660.65 48733.44 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6684, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹6872.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Oracle Financial Services has decreased by 2.75%. The net change in the stock price is -188.85, bringing the current stock price to ₹6684.

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6891.1 as against previous close of 6891.05 Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6700.5 with a bid price of 6710.0 and an offer price of 6728.9. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for the stock is 878,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oracle Financial Services Live Updates

Oracle Financial Services share price update :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6684, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹6872.85 The current data for Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹6684, which represents a percent change of -2.75 and a net change of -188.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 47.68% 3 Months 59.78% 6 Months 78.32% YTD 63.24% 1 Year 122.17%

Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6684, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹6872.85 The current data for Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the stock price is ₹6684. There has been a percent change of -2.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -188.85, suggesting a decline in the stock value.