Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Stock Plummets on Market News

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 6872.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6684 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services opened at 6979.9 and closed at 6872.85. The stock reached a high of 6979.9 and a low of 6650. The market capitalization of the company is 57911.36 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 7168.7 and 2987.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1383.45-6.25-0.451401.5982.95121731.4
Persistent Systems7933.271.90.917910.33907.760629.48
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6684.0-188.85-2.757168.72987.457747.88
Tata Elxsi8280.0-22.45-0.279191.15883.0551564.89
Mphasis2586.737.11.462788.351660.6548733.44
22 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6891.1 as against previous close of 6891.05

Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6700.5. The bid price is 6710.0 and the offer price is 6728.9. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest is 878,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:17 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6684, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹6872.85

The current data for Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the price is 6684, with a percent change of -2.75 and a net change of -188.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 188.85 points.

22 Jan 2024, 11:11 AM IST Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Oracle Financial Services Software stock is 6650, while the high price is 6979.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:55 AM IST Top active options for Oracle Financial Services

Top active call options for Oracle Financial Services at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 920.0 (-18.05%) & 551.0 (-41.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Oracle Financial Services at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 4800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 30.3 (-21.6%) & 1.25 (-72.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Oracle Financial Services Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week47.68%
3 Months59.78%
6 Months78.32%
YTD63.24%
1 Year122.17%
22 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6872.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services had a volume of 17,348 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Oracle Financial Services shares on that day was 6,872.85.

