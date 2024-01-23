 Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

10 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 6695.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6440.4 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services (OFSS) opened at 6719.9 and closed at 6695.05. The stock's high and low for the day were both recorded at 6719.9. The market capitalization of OFSS is 58222.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7168.7, while the 52-week low is 2987.4. The BSE volume for OFSS was 11 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25:02 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6700.0 as against previous close of 6711.8

Oracle Financial Services is a stock trading at a spot price of 6445.05. The bid price is 6450.0 and the offer price is 6490.0. The offer quantity is 1200 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 802000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:21:22 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Oracle Financial Services Software reached a low of 6410 and a high of 6719.9 today.

23 Jan 2024, 11:08:55 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6440.4, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹6695.05

Oracle Financial Services stock currently has a price of 6440.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.8, resulting in a net change of -254.65.

Click here for Oracle Financial Services Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:53:54 AM IST

Top active options for Oracle Financial Services

Top active call options for Oracle Financial Services at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 6000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 5100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 511.0 (-13.57%) & 1465.0 (-8.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Oracle Financial Services at 23 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 5800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 6000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.25 (-8400.0%) & 30.0 (-0.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40:55 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
LTI Mindtree5632.2-16.5-0.296442.654120.0166604.26
Tech Mahindra1400.4515.01.081401.5982.95123227.26
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6442.75-252.3-3.777168.72987.455663.54
Persistent Systems8355.0430.755.447910.33907.763853.09
Tata Elxsi8163.05-123.0-1.489191.15883.0550836.57
23 Jan 2024, 10:20:57 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6498, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹6695.05

The current data of Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the price is 6498, with a percent change of -2.94 and a net change of -197.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19:47 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6700.0 as against previous close of 6711.8

Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6475.6. The bid price is 6498.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay. The offer price is 6510.15, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 1000, meaning there are 1000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The bid quantity is 400, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest is 837600, representing the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:16:56 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oracle Financial Services Software stock today is 6420.75 and the high price is 6719.9.

23 Jan 2024, 09:56:28 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:54:18 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price NSE Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6527, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹6695.05

Based on the current data of Oracle Financial Services stock, the price is listed at 6527. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -168.05, which represents the actual decrease in the stock's price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:46:36 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week32.15%
3 Months56.24%
6 Months73.74%
YTD59.05%
1 Year120.22%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13:03 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6695.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services witnessed a volume of 11 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was recorded at 6695.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App