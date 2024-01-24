Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.09 %. The stock closed at 6695.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6488 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : The last day's data for Oracle Financial Services shows that the open price was 6719.9 and the close price was 6695.05. The stock had a high of 6719.9 and a low of 6398.3. The market capitalization of the company is 56213.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7168.7 and the 52-week low is 2987.4. The BSE volume for the day was 25690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6695.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services had a volume of 25,690 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6,695.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.