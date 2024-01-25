Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 6594.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6800.5 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had an open price of 6499.75 and a close price of 6500.45. The stock had a high of 6718.85 and a low of 6455.1. The market capitalization of the company was 57133.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7168.7 and the 52-week low was 2987.4. There were 19168 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week29.81%
3 Months50.29%
6 Months73.84%
YTD56.72%
1 Year111.62%
25 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6800.5, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹6594.25

The current stock price of Oracle Financial Services is 6800.5. It has experienced a percent change of 3.13, which translates to a net change of 206.25.

25 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6500.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had a trading volume of 19,168 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6,500.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.