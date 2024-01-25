Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Reports Positive Trading Day

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had an open price of ₹6499.75 and a close price of ₹6500.45. The stock had a high of ₹6718.85 and a low of ₹6455.1. The market capitalization of the company was ₹57133.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7168.7 and the 52-week low was ₹2987.4. There were 19168 shares traded on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|29.81%
|3 Months
|50.29%
|6 Months
|73.84%
|YTD
|56.72%
|1 Year
|111.62%
The current stock price of Oracle Financial Services is ₹6800.5. It has experienced a percent change of 3.13, which translates to a net change of ₹206.25.
On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had a trading volume of 19,168 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹6,500.45.
