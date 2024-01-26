Hello User
Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Oracle Financial Services stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 6594.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6705.45 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services opened at 6669.05 and closed at 6594.25. The highest price reached during the day was 7064, while the lowest price was 6641.05. The market capitalization of the company is 58097.2 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 7168.7 and 2987.4, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 21189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months53.51%
6 Months77.0%
YTD59.21%
1 Year117.52%
26 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6705.45, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹6594.25

According to the current data, the stock price of Oracle Financial Services has increased by 1.69 percent, resulting in a net change of 111.2 rupees. The stock is currently valued at 6705.45 rupees.

26 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6594.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services (BSE) had a volume of 21,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was 6,594.25.

