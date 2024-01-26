Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Soars with Positive Trading

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, Oracle Financial Services opened at ₹6669.05 and closed at ₹6594.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7064, while the lowest price was ₹6641.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58097.2 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹7168.7 and ₹2987.4, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 21189 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|53.51%
|6 Months
|77.0%
|YTD
|59.21%
|1 Year
|117.52%
According to the current data, the stock price of Oracle Financial Services has increased by 1.69 percent, resulting in a net change of 111.2 rupees. The stock is currently valued at 6705.45 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Oracle Financial Services (BSE) had a volume of 21,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹6,594.25.
