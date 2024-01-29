Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services' stock plummets on the market

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Oracle Financial Services was ₹6669.05 and the close price was ₹6594.25. The stock had a high of ₹7064 and a low of ₹6641.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58097.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7168.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2987.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 21189 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6774.7 as against previous close of 6761.05 Oracle Financial Services stock is currently trading at a spot price of 6610. The bid price is 6643.0 and the offer price is 6649.7. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for the stock is 663200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6605.65, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹6705.45 Oracle Financial Services stock currently has a price of ₹6605.65. The stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.49 and a net change of -99.8.

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range Oracle Financial Services Software's stock had a low price of ₹6600.6 and a high price of ₹6759.4 for the day.

Oracle Financial Services share price NSE Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6649.4, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹6705.45 The current data for Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the price is ₹6649.4 with a percent change of -0.84. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -56.05, indicating a decrease of ₹56.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Oracle Financial Services has decreased.

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tech Mahindra 1319.8 -1.8 -0.14 1416.0 982.95 116130.77 Persistent Systems 8500.9 117.35 1.4 8716.65 3950.9 64968.13 Oracle Financial Services Softwa 6649.4 -56.05 -0.84 7168.7 2987.4 57448.94 Tata Elxsi 7684.5 24.35 0.32 9191.1 5883.05 47856.33 Mphasis 2546.55 23.45 0.93 2788.35 1660.65 47977.01

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Oracle Financial Services Softwa stock is ₹6630.15, while the high price is ₹6759.4.

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6774.7 as against previous close of 6761.05 Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6705.6 with a bid price of 6720.6 and an offer price of 6730.7. The offer quantity is 200 shares and the bid quantity is 400 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 659,600 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Oracle Financial Services share price NSE Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6647.55, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹6705.45 The current stock price of Oracle Financial Services is ₹6647.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value, with a net change of -57.9.

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.47% 3 Months 53.51% 6 Months 77.0% YTD 59.21% 1 Year 117.52%

Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6712.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6705.45 Oracle Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹6712.1, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 6.65. Click here for Oracle Financial Services Profit Loss

Oracle Financial Services share price update :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6594.25 on last trading day On the last day, the trading volume of Oracle Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,189 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹6,594.25.