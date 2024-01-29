 Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services' stock plummets on the market | Mint
Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services' stock plummets on the market
LIVE UPDATES

Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services' stock plummets on the market

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 6705.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6605.65 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price TodayPremium
Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Oracle Financial Services was 6669.05 and the close price was 6594.25. The stock had a high of 7064 and a low of 6641.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 58097.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7168.7 and the 52-week low is 2987.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 21189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:28:35 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6774.7 as against previous close of 6761.05

Oracle Financial Services stock is currently trading at a spot price of 6610. The bid price is 6643.0 and the offer price is 6649.7. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for the stock is 663200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:28:16 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6605.65, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹6705.45

Oracle Financial Services stock currently has a price of 6605.65. The stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -1.49 and a net change of -99.8. This indicates that the stock has declined in value, with a decrease of 99.8.

Click here for Oracle Financial Services News

29 Jan 2024, 11:16:20 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range

Oracle Financial Services Software's stock had a low price of 6600.6 and a high price of 6759.4 for the day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:39:38 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price NSE Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6649.4, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹6705.45

The current data for Oracle Financial Services stock shows that the price is 6649.4 with a percent change of -0.84. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -56.05, indicating a decrease of 56.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Oracle Financial Services has decreased.

29 Jan 2024, 10:38:45 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tech Mahindra1319.8-1.8-0.141416.0982.95116130.77
Persistent Systems8500.9117.351.48716.653950.964968.13
Oracle Financial Services Softwa6649.4-56.05-0.847168.72987.457448.94
Tata Elxsi7684.524.350.329191.15883.0547856.33
Mphasis2546.5523.450.932788.351660.6547977.01
29 Jan 2024, 10:17:36 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Oracle Financial Services Softwa stock is 6630.15, while the high price is 6759.4.

29 Jan 2024, 10:13:35 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:09:22 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price NSE Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6647.55, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹6705.45

The current stock price of Oracle Financial Services is 6647.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value, with a net change of -57.9.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59:13 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:35:02 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months53.51%
6 Months77.0%
YTD59.21%
1 Year117.52%
29 Jan 2024, 09:28:17 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6712.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹6705.45

Oracle Financial Services stock is currently priced at 6712.1, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 6.65.

Click here for Oracle Financial Services Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services share price update :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6594.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Oracle Financial Services on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 21,189 shares. The closing price for the day was 6,594.25.

