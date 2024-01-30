Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oracle Financial Services stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 6705.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6632.9 per share. Investors should monitor Oracle Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oracle Financial Services Stock Price Today

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Oracle Financial Services was 6710.15, and the close price was 6705.45. The stock had a high of 6759.4 and a low of 6583.25. The market capitalization was 57468.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 7168.7, while the 52-week low was 2987.4. The BSE volume for the day was 5059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Oracle Financial Services January futures opened at 6736.25 as against previous close of 6683.8

Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6593.5. The bid price is 6629.65 and the offer price is 6637.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The open interest for the stock is 689,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Oracle Financial Services Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price update :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6632.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹6705.45

The current stock price of Oracle Financial Services is 6632.9, with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -72.55. This indicates that the stock has declined in value by 1.08% and has decreased by 72.55.

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.57%
3 Months52.11%
6 Months70.65%
YTD57.41%
1 Year117.32%
30 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Today :Oracle Financial Services trading at ₹6632.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹6705.45

Oracle Financial Services stock is currently priced at 6632.9 with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -72.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.08% with a net decrease of 72.55.

30 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Oracle Financial Services share price Live :Oracle Financial Services closed at ₹6705.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had a trading volume of 5059 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 6705.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!