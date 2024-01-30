Oracle Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Oracle Financial Services Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Oracle Financial Services Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Oracle Financial Services was ₹6710.15, and the close price was ₹6705.45. The stock had a high of ₹6759.4 and a low of ₹6583.25. The market capitalization was ₹57468.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹7168.7, while the 52-week low was ₹2987.4. The BSE volume for the day was 5059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Oracle Financial Services is currently trading at a spot price of 6593.5. The bid price is 6629.65 and the offer price is 6637.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The open interest for the stock is 689,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Oracle Financial Services is ₹6632.9, with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -72.55. This indicates that the stock has declined in value by 1.08% and has decreased by ₹72.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.57%
|3 Months
|52.11%
|6 Months
|70.65%
|YTD
|57.41%
|1 Year
|117.32%
Oracle Financial Services stock is currently priced at ₹6632.9 with a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -72.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.08% with a net decrease of ₹72.55.
On the last day, Oracle Financial Services had a trading volume of 5059 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹6705.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!