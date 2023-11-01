Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Stocks Plummet in Trading

Orient Green Power's stock opened at ₹13.39 and closed at ₹13.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹13.4, while the lowest price was ₹13.06. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹1291.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.37, and the 52-week low is ₹7.09. The total BSE volume for the day was 387,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Orient Green Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹13.17, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and has decreased by 0.08 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Orient Green Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 387,090. The closing price for the stock was ₹13.25.
