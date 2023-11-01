Hello User
Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Stocks Plummet in Trading

2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Orient Green Power stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 13.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.17 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Green Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Green Power's stock opened at 13.39 and closed at 13.25 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 13.4, while the lowest price was 13.06. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 1291.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.37, and the 52-week low is 7.09. The total BSE volume for the day was 387,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Today :Orient Green Power trading at ₹13.17, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹13.25

The current data for Orient Green Power stock shows that the stock price is 13.17, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -0.08. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and has decreased by 0.08 rupees.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Live :Orient Green Power closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Orient Green Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 387,090. The closing price for the stock was 13.25.

