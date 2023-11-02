Hello User
Orient Green Power Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Orient Green Power stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 4.94 %. The stock closed at 13.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.82 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Green Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Green Power

Orient Green Power's stock opened at 13.09 and closed at 13.17 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 13.82 and a low of 13. The market capitalization of the company is 1355.36 crore. The 52-week high is 15.37 and the 52-week low is 7.09. The BSE volume for the day was 1,252,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

