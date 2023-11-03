Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Surges in Trading Today

Orient Green Power's stock opened at ₹14.51 and closed at ₹13.82 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹14.51 and a low of ₹14.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1423.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.37 and the 52-week low is ₹7.09. The stock saw a trading volume of 12,608,896 shares on the BSE.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|154.35
|1.3
|0.85
|178.35
|70.71
|2334.56
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|33.28
|1.14
|3.55
|48.6
|14.32
|2008.76
|Orient Green Power Company
|15.2
|0.69
|4.76
|15.37
|7.09
|1239.28
|Urja Global
|9.74
|-0.13
|-1.32
|12.74
|6.0
|542.72
|Zodiac Energy
|165.95
|0.25
|0.15
|179.95
|86.0
|242.84
Orient Green Power stock has a current price of ₹15.23. The stock has experienced a 4.96% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.72.
The current data for Orient Green Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹15.22, with a percent change of 4.89 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or factors influencing this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.89%
|3 Months
|6.87%
|6 Months
|62.62%
|YTD
|45.31%
|1 Year
|90.22%
The current data shows that the stock price of Orient Green Power is ₹14.51. There has been a 4.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.
On the last day of trading for Orient Green Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,608,896. The closing price for the day was ₹13.82 per share.
