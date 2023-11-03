Hello User
Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Orient Green Power stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 14.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.23 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Green Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Green Power

Orient Green Power's stock opened at 14.51 and closed at 13.82 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 14.51 and a low of 14.45. The company has a market capitalization of 1423.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.37 and the 52-week low is 7.09. The stock saw a trading volume of 12,608,896 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Orient Green Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gujarat Industries Power Company154.351.30.85178.3570.712334.56
GMR Power & Urban Infra33.281.143.5548.614.322008.76
Orient Green Power Company15.20.694.7615.377.091239.28
Urja Global9.74-0.13-1.3212.746.0542.72
Zodiac Energy165.950.250.15179.9586.0242.84
03 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Live :Orient Green Power trading at ₹15.23, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹14.51

Orient Green Power stock has a current price of 15.23. The stock has experienced a 4.96% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.72.

Click here for Orient Green Power Profit Loss

03 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Orient Green Power Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Orient Green Power share price update :Orient Green Power trading at ₹15.22, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹14.51

The current data for Orient Green Power stock shows that the stock price is 15.22, with a percent change of 4.89 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or factors influencing this change.

03 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Orient Green Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.89%
3 Months6.87%
6 Months62.62%
YTD45.31%
1 Year90.22%
03 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Today :Orient Green Power trading at ₹14.51, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹13.82

The current data shows that the stock price of Orient Green Power is 14.51. There has been a 4.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.69.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Live :Orient Green Power closed at ₹13.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Orient Green Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 12,608,896. The closing price for the day was 13.82 per share.

