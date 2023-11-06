Hello User
Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Sees Trading Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Orient Green Power stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 15.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.9 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Green Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Green Power

Orient Green Power's stock opened at 14.69 and closed at 14.51 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was 15.23 and the low was 14.6. The company has a market capitalization of 1493.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 15.37 and the 52-week low is 7.09. On the BSE, a total of 9,549,918 shares of Orient Green Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Orient Green Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.54%
3 Months8.39%
6 Months78.84%
YTD52.35%
1 Year88.04%
06 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Today :Orient Green Power trading at ₹15.9, up 4.4% from yesterday's ₹15.23

The stock price of Orient Green Power has increased by 4.4%, resulting in a net change of 0.67. The current stock price stands at 15.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Live :Orient Green Power closed at ₹14.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Orient Green Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9,549,918. The closing price of the shares was 14.51.

