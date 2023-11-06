Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Sees Trading Gains Today

Orient Green Power's stock opened at ₹14.69 and closed at ₹14.51 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹15.23 and the low was ₹14.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1493.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹15.37 and the 52-week low is ₹7.09. On the BSE, a total of 9,549,918 shares of Orient Green Power were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.54%
|3 Months
|8.39%
|6 Months
|78.84%
|YTD
|52.35%
|1 Year
|88.04%
The stock price of Orient Green Power has increased by 4.4%, resulting in a net change of 0.67. The current stock price stands at ₹15.9.
On the last day of trading for Orient Green Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9,549,918. The closing price of the shares was ₹14.51.
