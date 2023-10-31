Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Orient Green Power stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 12.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.25 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Green Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Green Power

On the last day of trading, Orient Green Power's stock opened at 13.2 and closed at 12.97. The stock reached a high of 13.3 and a low of 12.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 1,299.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 15.37 and a low of 7.09. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 323,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Orient Green Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.28%
3 Months4.79%
6 Months62.6%
YTD33.24%
1 Year74.42%
31 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Today :Orient Green Power trading at ₹13.25, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹12.97

The current data of Orient Green Power stock shows that the stock price is 13.25. There has been a 2.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.28.

31 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Orient Green Power share price Live :Orient Green Power closed at ₹12.97 on last trading day

On the last day, Orient Green Power had a trading volume of 323,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 12.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.