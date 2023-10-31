Orient Green Power share price Today Live Updates : Orient Green Power Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Orient Green Power's stock opened at ₹13.2 and closed at ₹12.97. The stock reached a high of ₹13.3 and a low of ₹12.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,299.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹15.37 and a low of ₹7.09. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 323,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.28%
|3 Months
|4.79%
|6 Months
|62.6%
|YTD
|33.24%
|1 Year
|74.42%
The current data of Orient Green Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹13.25. There has been a 2.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.28.
On the last day, Orient Green Power had a trading volume of 323,466 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹12.97.
