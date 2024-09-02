Hello User
Orient Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Orient Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 319.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.6 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 318 and closed at 319.65, with a high of 335.6 and a low of 303.7. The company's market capitalization was recorded at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high stood at 335.6, while the 52-week low was 285.1. A total of 701,628 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: Orient Technologies closed at ₹319.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 335.6 & 303.7 yesterday to end at 335.6.

