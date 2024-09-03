Orient Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Orient Technologies stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -4.93 %. The stock closed at 335.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 319.05 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.