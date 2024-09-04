Orient Technologies Share Price Live blog for 04 Sep 2024

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹308 and closed at ₹319.05, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹310.7 and dipped to a low of ₹303.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹0.0 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹348 and a low of ₹285.1. The BSE recorded a volume of 99,622 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: Orient Technologies closed at ₹319.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.7 & ₹303.1 yesterday to end at ₹303.1.