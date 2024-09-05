Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Orient Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Orient Technologies stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2024, by 4.52 %. The stock closed at 303.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.8 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 287.95 and closed at 303.1, marking a significant increase. The stock reached a high of 317.95 and a low of 287.95. With a market capitalization of 0.0 crore and a BSE volume of 200,208 shares traded, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 348 and above its 52-week low of 285.1, indicating notable trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: Orient Technologies closed at ₹303.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 317.95 & 287.95 yesterday to end at 316.8.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.