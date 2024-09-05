Orient Technologies Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹287.95 and closed at ₹303.1, marking a significant increase. The stock reached a high of ₹317.95 and a low of ₹287.95. With a market capitalization of 0.0 crore and a BSE volume of 200,208 shares traded, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹348 and above its 52-week low of ₹285.1, indicating notable trading activity.
05 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: Orient Technologies closed at ₹303.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹317.95 & ₹287.95 yesterday to end at ₹316.8.