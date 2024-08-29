Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Orient Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Orient Technologies stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2024, by 47.79 %. The stock closed at 206 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.45 per share. Investors should monitor Orient Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Orient Technologies opened at 290 and closed at 206. The stock reached a high of 304.45 and a low of 285.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 622,473 shares. The market capitalization was reported as 0.0 cr. The 52-week high and low were not provided.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: Orient Technologies closed at ₹206 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 304.45 & 285.1 yesterday to end at 304.45.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.