Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oriental Hotels stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 109.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.95 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental Hotels

On the last day of trading, Oriental Hotels opened at 110.54 and closed at 109.82. The stock reached a high of 110.54 and a low of 107.5. The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels is currently 1932.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.9 and the 52-week low is 62.8. The BSE volume for Oriental Hotels was 33,159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The Oriental Hotels stock reached a low price of 106.95 and a high price of 110.54.

13 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹107.95, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹109.82

The current stock price of Oriental Hotels is 107.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.87, suggesting a decline in price.

13 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Oriental Hotels Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels closed at ₹109.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Oriental Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 33,159 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 109.82.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.