Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Oriental Hotels opened at ₹110.54 and closed at ₹109.82. The stock reached a high of ₹110.54 and a low of ₹107.5. The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels is currently ₹1932.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.9 and the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The BSE volume for Oriental Hotels was 33,159 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Oriental Hotels stock reached a low price of ₹106.95 and a high price of ₹110.54.
The current stock price of Oriental Hotels is ₹107.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -1.87, suggesting a decline in price.
On the last day of trading for Oriental Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 33,159 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹109.82.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!