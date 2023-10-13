Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Oriental Hotels opened at ₹110.54 and closed at ₹109.82. The stock reached a high of ₹110.54 and a low of ₹107.5. The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels is currently ₹1932.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.9 and the 52-week low is ₹62.8. The BSE volume for Oriental Hotels was 33,159 shares.

