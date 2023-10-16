comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels closed today at 103.65, down -1.14% from yesterday's 104.84
BackBack

Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels closed today at ₹103.65, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹104.84

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Oriental Hotels stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 104.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.65 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental HotelsPremium
Oriental Hotels

On the last day, Oriental Hotels opened at 110.54 and closed at 109.82. The stock reached a high of 110.54 and a low of 104.2. The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels is 1875.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.9 and the 52-week low is 62.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 117,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:47:20 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels closed today at ₹103.65, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹104.84

Today, the closing price of Oriental Hotels stock was 103.65, which represents a decrease of 1.14% compared to the previous day's closing price of 104.84. The net change in the stock price was -1.19.

16 Oct 2023, 05:33:37 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oriental Hotels stock today was 101.36, while the high price reached 109.45.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25:14 PM IST

Oriental Hotels Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Oriental Hotels Ltd stock is 63.00000 and the 52-week high price is 111.95000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04:02 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price update :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹103.07, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price is 103.07. There has been a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -1.77. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and the value has dropped by 1.77.

16 Oct 2023, 02:38:22 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹103, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the stock price is 103. There has been a percent change of -1.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.84, showing a decline in the stock price by 1.84.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:42 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Oriental Hotels stock was 101.36, while the high price reached 109.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:49:45 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹103.4, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The summary of the current data for Oriental Hotels stock is as follows:- Price: The current price of Oriental Hotels stock is 103.4.- Percent Change: The stock has experienced a -1.37% decrease in value.- Net Change: The stock has decreased by -1.44 points.Overall, Oriental Hotels stock has seen a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

Click here for Oriental Hotels News

16 Oct 2023, 01:24:18 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Oriental Hotels stock reached a low of 101.7 and a high of 109.45 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10:26 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹104.65, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the stock price is 104.65. There has been a 0.18% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.19.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55:25 PM IST

Oriental Hotels Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:56 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oriental Hotels stock for today is 105.3, while the high price is 109.45.

16 Oct 2023, 12:24:11 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹105.65, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current stock price of Oriental Hotels is 105.65 with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.81. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.77% and the actual change in value is 0.81.

Click here for Oriental Hotels Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:49:31 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price update :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹106.06, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current stock price of Oriental Hotels is 106.06, with a net change of 1.22 and a percent change of 1.16. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.16% from the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 11:17:20 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹106.54, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current stock price of Oriental Hotels is 106.54. It has experienced a percent change of 1.62, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.7. This suggests that the stock has gained 1.7 rupees since the previous trading session. Overall, Oriental Hotels' stock is showing positive movement.

16 Oct 2023, 11:13:59 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oriental Hotels stock is 106, while the high price is 109.45.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21:06 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹108.37, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current price of Oriental Hotels stock is 108.37 with a percent change of 3.37 and a net change of 3.53. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

Click here for Oriental Hotels Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:15:11 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oriental Hotels stock today was 106.4, while the high price reached 109.45.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52:10 AM IST

Oriental Hotels Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:44:42 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹106.55, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current price of Oriental Hotels stock is 106.55, with a net change of 1.71 and a percent change of 1.63.

16 Oct 2023, 09:07:56 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹105, down -4.39% from yesterday's ₹109.82

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price is 105. There has been a percent change of -4.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.82, suggesting a decrease of 4.82 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:03:56 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels closed at ₹109.82 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Oriental Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 117,695. The closing price for the shares was 109.82.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App