Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels closed today at 100.64, down -2.7% from yesterday's 103.43
BackBack

Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels closed today at ₹100.64, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹103.43

13 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Livemint

Oriental Hotels stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 103.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.64 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental HotelsPremium
Oriental Hotels

On the last day, Oriental Hotels opened at 109 and closed at 104.84. The stock had a high of 109.45 and a low of 101.36. The market capitalization of the company is 1851.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.9 and the 52-week low is 62.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 274,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:46:14 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels closed today at ₹100.64, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹103.43

Oriental Hotels stock closed at 100.64 today, experiencing a decrease of 2.7% or a net change of -2.79 from yesterday's closing price of 103.43.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19:26 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
India Tourism Development Corp488.0517.053.62471.0277.54185.98
Barbeque Nation Hospitality744.451.40.191171.0592.652901.75
Oriental Hotels100.64-2.79-2.7111.962.81797.42
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts239.85-4.75-1.94288.95169.351503.9
EIH Associated Hotels476.0-3.35-0.7617.0366.01450.28
17 Oct 2023, 05:43:44 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oriental Hotels stock today was 99.2 and the high price was 103.43.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28:50 PM IST

Oriental Hotels Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Oriental Hotels Ltd stock is 63.00000, while the 52-week high price is 111.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:03:50 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹101.1, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The Oriental Hotels stock price is currently 101.1. In the most recent trading session, there was a decrease of 2.25% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.33.

17 Oct 2023, 02:32:46 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
India Tourism Development Corp495.1524.155.13471.0277.54246.87
Barbeque Nation Hospitality743.50.450.061171.0592.652898.04
Oriental Hotels103.02-0.41-0.4111.962.81839.93
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts240.15-4.45-1.82288.95169.351505.78
EIH Associated Hotels475.85-3.5-0.73617.0366.01449.83
17 Oct 2023, 02:29:47 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price update :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹102.75, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price is 102.75. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.68, suggesting a decrease of 0.68 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:13:31 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The Oriental Hotels stock had a low price of 99.2 and a high price of 103.43 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:07 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹101, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the stock price is 101. There has been a percent change of -2.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.43, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31:53 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days105.90
10 Days96.94
20 Days91.57
50 Days87.99
100 Days88.64
300 Days83.36
17 Oct 2023, 01:25:44 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Oriental Hotels stock is 99.2 and the high price is 103.43.

17 Oct 2023, 01:11:45 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹101.47, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price is 101.47, with a percent change of -1.9 and a net change of -1.96. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.9% and the net change is a decrease of 1.96. This suggests that there may be a negative sentiment or downward pressure on the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00:19 PM IST

Oriental Hotels Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:38:37 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
India Tourism Development Corp494.423.44.97471.0277.54240.44
Barbeque Nation Hospitality746.853.80.511171.0592.652911.1
Oriental Hotels101.38-2.05-1.98111.962.81810.64
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts243.8-0.8-0.33288.95169.351528.66
EIH Associated Hotels475.85-3.5-0.73617.0366.01449.83
17 Oct 2023, 12:37:44 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹101.65, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The current stock price of Oriental Hotels is 101.65. The percent change in the stock price is -1.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.78, also indicating a decrease.

Click here for Oriental Hotels Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 12:14:45 PM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oriental Hotels stock today was 99.2 and the high price was 103.43.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:51 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Oriental Hotels stock today was 99.2, while the high price reached 103.43.

17 Oct 2023, 11:04:59 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹100.2, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The current data for Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price is 100.2. There has been a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.23, suggesting a decrease of 3.23 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:55 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹101.48, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹103.43

Based on the current data, Oriental Hotels stock is priced at 101.48. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, suggesting a decrease in the stock's price by 1.95.

Click here for Oriental Hotels Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:15:20 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oriental Hotels stock today was 101.91, while the high price reached 103.43.

17 Oct 2023, 09:52:47 AM IST

Oriental Hotels Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:42:31 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹102.38, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹103.43

The current data of Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price of the stock is 102.38. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which further supports the decrease in value. Overall, these numbers suggest that Oriental Hotels stock has experienced a decline in price.

17 Oct 2023, 09:01:49 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹103.65, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹104.84

The current data of Oriental Hotels stock shows that the price is 103.65, which represents a decrease of 1.14% or a net change of -1.19. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:12:57 AM IST

Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels closed at ₹104.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Oriental Hotels on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 274,842. The closing price for the shares was 104.84.

