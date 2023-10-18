Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels closed today at ₹98.95, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹100.64

The last day of trading for Oriental Hotels saw an open price of ₹103.31 and a close price of ₹103.43. The stock reached a high of ₹103.43 and a low of ₹99.2 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Oriental Hotels is currently at ₹1797.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹111.9 and its 52-week low is ₹62.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Oriental Hotels was 87,853.
Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels closed today at ₹98.95, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹100.64
The closing price of Oriental Hotels' stock today was ₹98.95, which represents a decrease of 1.68% from yesterday's closing price of ₹100.64. The net change in the stock price was -1.69.
Oriental Hotels share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|India Tourism Development Corp
|462.25
|-29.8
|-6.06
|511.9
|277.5
|3964.69
|Barbeque Nation Hospitality
|734.0
|-17.2
|-2.29
|1171.0
|592.65
|2861.01
|Oriental Hotels
|98.95
|-1.69
|-1.68
|111.9
|62.8
|1767.24
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|237.05
|-2.8
|-1.17
|288.95
|169.35
|1486.34
|EIH Associated Hotels
|472.95
|-3.05
|-0.64
|617.0
|366.0
|1440.99
The Oriental Hotels stock had a low price of ₹98.5 and a high price of ₹102.69 on the current day.
Oriental Hotels Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The Oriental Hotels Ltd stock had a 52 week low price of 63.00000 and a 52 week high price of 111.95000.
The current day's low price of Oriental Hotels stock is ₹99.2 and the high price is ₹103.43.
Oriental Hotels share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|106.55
|10 Days
|98.76
|20 Days
|92.34
|50 Days
|88.30
|100 Days
|88.76
|300 Days
|83.48
The Oriental Hotels stock reached a low of ₹99.2 and a high of ₹103.43 today.
The Oriental Hotels stock had a low price of ₹99.2 and a high price of ₹103.43 for the current day.
The Oriental Hotels stock had a low price of ₹99.2 and a high price of ₹103.43 for the current day.
The stock of Oriental Hotels had a low price of ₹99.2 and a high price of ₹103.43 for the current day.
Oriental Hotels share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|3 Months
|16.93%
|6 Months
|17.23%
|YTD
|38.14%
|1 Year
|30.81%
Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels closed at ₹103.43 on last trading day
On the last day of Oriental Hotels BSE trading, there were 87,853 shares traded at a closing price of ₹103.43.
