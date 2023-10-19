Hello User
Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels sees upbeat trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oriental Hotels stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 98.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.6 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental Hotels

On the last day of trading, Oriental Hotels opened at 98.76 and closed at 100.64. The stock had a high of 102.69 and a low of 98.5. The market cap of the company is 1767.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.9 and the 52-week low is 62.8. On the BSE, there were 30,701 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price live: Today's Price range

Oriental Hotels stock had a low price of 96.65 and a high price of 101.5 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Oriental Hotels Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.17%
3 Months15.23%
6 Months14.72%
YTD34.79%
1 Year30.86%
19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price NSE Live :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹99.6, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹98.89

The Oriental Hotels stock is currently priced at 99.6 with a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.71, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a positive trend.

19 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price Today :Oriental Hotels trading at ₹98.2, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹98.89

The stock price of Oriental Hotels is currently valued at 98.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7% or a net change of -0.69.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Oriental Hotels share price Live :Oriental Hotels closed at ₹100.64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Oriental Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,701. The closing price of the shares was 100.64.

