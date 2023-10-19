Oriental Hotels share price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels sees upbeat trading today

On the last day of trading, Oriental Hotels opened at ₹98.76 and closed at ₹100.64. The stock had a high of ₹102.69 and a low of ₹98.5. The market cap of the company is ₹1767.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.9 and the 52-week low is ₹62.8. On the BSE, there were 30,701 shares traded.
Oriental Hotels stock had a low price of ₹96.65 and a high price of ₹101.5 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.17%
|3 Months
|15.23%
|6 Months
|14.72%
|YTD
|34.79%
|1 Year
|30.86%
The Oriental Hotels stock is currently priced at ₹99.6 with a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.71, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a positive trend.
The stock price of Oriental Hotels is currently valued at ₹98.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7% or a net change of -0.69.
On the last day of trading for Oriental Hotels on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 30,701. The closing price of the shares was ₹100.64.
