Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 138.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.55 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.