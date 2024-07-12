Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at ₹140 and closed at ₹138.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹140.1 and the low was ₹139. The market capitalization stands at ₹2492.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹154.8 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 796 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Today, Oriental Hotels' stock price rose by 1.01% to reach ₹139.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including India Tourism Development Corp, EIH Associated Hotels, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.4% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|India Tourism Development Corp
|824.95
|1.1
|0.13
|930.8
|313.6
|7075.55
|EIH Associated Hotels
|938.4
|15.55
|1.68
|991.5
|418.55
|2859.13
|Oriental Hotels
|139.95
|1.4
|1.01
|154.8
|79.0
|2499.51
|Barbeque Nation Hospitality
|561.25
|6.5
|1.17
|791.1
|463.35
|2192.85
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|330.4
|2.5
|0.76
|422.2
|212.95
|2071.61
Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.1 & ₹139 yesterday to end at ₹139.55. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.