Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 138.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.55 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at 140 and closed at 138.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 140.1 and the low was 139. The market capitalization stands at 2492.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 154.8 and 79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 796 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 10:10 AM IST Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates:

12 Jul 2024, 09:56 AM IST Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Today, Oriental Hotels' stock price rose by 1.01% to reach 139.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including India Tourism Development Corp, EIH Associated Hotels, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, are also experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.4% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
India Tourism Development Corp824.951.10.13930.8313.67075.55
EIH Associated Hotels938.415.551.68991.5418.552859.13
Oriental Hotels139.951.41.01154.879.02499.51
Barbeque Nation Hospitality561.256.51.17791.1463.352192.85
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts330.42.50.76422.2212.952071.61
12 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates: Oriental Hotels closed at ₹138.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Oriental Hotels Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140.1 & 139 yesterday to end at 139.55. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

