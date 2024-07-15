Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at ₹140 and closed at ₹138.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹140.55, and the low was ₹136. The market capitalization of the company was ₹2428.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹154.8, and the low was ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 8126 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Oriental Hotels has dropped by 5.01% and is currently trading at ₹130.00. On the other hand, Oriental Hotels' shares have increased by 56.67% to ₹130.00 over the course of one year. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.53%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|6.69%
|YTD
|11.85%
|1 Year
|56.67%
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹140.55 & ₹136 yesterday to end at ₹136. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.