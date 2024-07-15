Hello User
Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.84 %. The stock closed at 138.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at 140 and closed at 138.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 140.55, and the low was 136. The market capitalization of the company was 2428.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 154.8, and the low was 79. The BSE volume for the day was 8126 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Oriental Hotels has dropped by 5.01% and is currently trading at 130.00. On the other hand, Oriental Hotels' shares have increased by 56.67% to 130.00 over the course of one year. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.53%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months6.69%
YTD11.85%
1 Year56.67%
15 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: Oriental Hotels closed at ₹138.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 140.55 & 136 yesterday to end at 136. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.