Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at ₹130 and closed at ₹136.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹133.55, while the low was ₹128.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹2369.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹154.8 and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 670,870 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: Oriental Hotels closed at ₹136.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.55 & ₹128.9 yesterday to end at ₹132.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.