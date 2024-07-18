Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at ₹133.2 and closed at ₹132.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹136.95, while the low was ₹132.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹2399.48 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹154.8 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36373 shares traded.
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The share price of Oriental Hotels has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹135.25. Over the past year, the price of Oriental Hotels shares has surged by 55.28% to ₹135.25, while the Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|-10.08%
|6 Months
|8.66%
|YTD
|10.66%
|1 Year
|55.28%
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.95 & ₹132.4 yesterday to end at ₹134.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.