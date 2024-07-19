Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 134.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.5 per share. Investors should monitor Oriental Hotels stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at 133 and closed at 134.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 136.5 and the low was 131.5. The market capitalization stood at 2384.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 154.8 and the 52-week low was 79. The BSE volume for the day was 17,697 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: Oriental Hotels closed at ₹134.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 136.5 & 131.5 yesterday to end at 133.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.