Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at ₹133 and closed at ₹134.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹136.5 and the low was ₹131.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹2384.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹154.8 and the 52-week low was ₹79. The BSE volume for the day was 17,697 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: Oriental Hotels closed at ₹134.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.5 & ₹131.5 yesterday to end at ₹133.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.