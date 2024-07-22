Oriental Hotels Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live Updates : Oriental Hotels' stock opened at ₹134.75 and closed at ₹132.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹134.95, while the low was ₹127.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹2296.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹154.80 and ₹79 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,729 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: Oriental Hotels closed at ₹132.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Oriental Hotels Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.95 & ₹127.15 yesterday to end at ₹128.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.