Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P & G Hygiene & Health Care sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 4.35 %. The stock closed at 16744.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17473.1 per share. Investors should monitor P & G Hygiene & Health Care stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

P & G Hygiene & Health Care

On the last day of trading, the open price for P&G Hygiene & Health Care was 17000, while the close price was 16744.25. The stock reached a high of 17650 and a low of 16756.7 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is 56718.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18548.6 and the 52-week low is 13101.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today :P & G Hygiene & Health Care trading at ₹17473.1, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹16744.25

The stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care has increased by 4.35%, with a net change of 728.85. The current price of the stock is 17473.1.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Live :P & G Hygiene & Health Care closed at ₹16744.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1648. The closing price for the stock on that day was 16744.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.