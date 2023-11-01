P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P & G Hygiene & Health Care sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for P&G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17000, while the close price was ₹16744.25. The stock reached a high of ₹17650 and a low of ₹16756.7 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹56718.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18548.6 and the 52-week low is ₹13101.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1648 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of P & G Hygiene & Health Care has increased by 4.35%, with a net change of ₹728.85. The current price of the stock is ₹17473.1.
On the last day of trading for P & G Hygiene & Health Care on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1648. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹16744.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!