P & G Hygiene & Health Care share price Today Live Updates : P & G Hygiene & Health Care sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the open price for P&G Hygiene & Health Care was ₹17000, while the close price was ₹16744.25. The stock reached a high of ₹17650 and a low of ₹16756.7 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is ₹56718.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18548.6 and the 52-week low is ₹13101.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1648 shares.

