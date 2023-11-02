P & G Hygiene & Health Care Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, the stock of P&G Hygiene & Health Care opened at ₹17598.1 and closed at ₹17530.95. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹17904.95, while the lowest was ₹17433.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹57931.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18548.6, and the 52-week low is ₹13101.05. The BSE volume for the day was 232 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.